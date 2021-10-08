Football: South American World Cup Qualifying Table
Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 09:10 AM
Montevideo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :South American World Cup qualifying table after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Brazil 9 9 0 0 22 3 27 Argentina 9 5 4 0 15 6 19 Ecuador 10 5 1 4 19 11 16 Uruguay 10 4 4 2 13 10 16 Colombia 10 3 5 2 16 16 14 Paraguay 10 2 6 2 9 11 12 Peru 10 3 2 5 10 17 11 Chile 10 1 4 5 9 14 7Bolivia 10 1 3 6 12 25 6Venezuela 10 1 1 8 6 18 4