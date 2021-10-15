Football: South American World Cup Qualifying Table
Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :South American World Cup qualifying table after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Brazil 11 10 1 0 26 4 31 Argentina 11 7 4 0 19 6 25 Ecuador 12 5 2 5 20 13 17 Uruguay 12 4 4 4 14 17 16 Colombia 12 3 7 2 16 16 16 Chile 12 3 4 5 14 14 13 Paraguay 12 2 6 4 9 17 12 Peru 12 3 2 7 10 19 11Bolivia 12 3 3 6 17 25 12Venezuela 12 2 1 9 8 22 7