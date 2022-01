Football: South American World Cup qualifying results -- collated

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Permanent Bases in Ukraine - Top G ..

US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoing, New Shipment Arrived Friday ..

Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend to Put US Combat Troops in Ukr ..

US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukraine Crisis - Pentagon Chief

UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Prison in Yemen's Saada Hit by Air ..

UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in Yemen's Marib - Griffiths