Football: Spanish La Liga Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 01:50 AM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Thursday: Rayo Vallecano 0 Celta Vigo 0 Playing later (all times GMT) (1800), Valencia v Real Betis (1900), Real Madrid v Cadiz (2030) Played Tuesday Elche 1 (Lirola 16) Girona 2 (Martin 39, Castellanos 66) Athletic Bilbao 3 (Guruzeta 18, 51, Vivian 78) Real Valladolid 0 Osasuna 1 (D.
Garcia 6) Barcelona 2 (Pedri 48, Raphinha 85) Wednesday Almeria 1 (Baptistao 26) Getafe 0 Sevilla 1 (Mir 44) Real Sociedad 2 (Sorloth 20, Mendez 36)Espanyol 0 Villarreal 1 (Lecomte 64-og)Real Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 16) Atletico Madrid 0