Football: Spanish La Liga Result
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 02:50 AM
Madrid, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga result on Monday: Granada 2 (Uzuni 63, Boye 85) Girona 4 (Tsygankov 22, Savio 31, Lopez 34, Couto 89) Played Sunday Getafe 3 (Mitrovic 36, Carmona 51, Maksimovic 86) Osasuna 2 (Munoz 45, Budimir 57-pen) Villarreal 2 (Moreno 45+5, Sorloth 90+4) Almeria 1 (Akieme 44) Sevilla 1 (Lukebakio 71) Las Palmas 0 Real Madrid 2 (Valverde 46, Joselu 60) Real Sociedad 1 (Barrenetxea 5) Played Friday Rayo Vallecano 2 (Palazon 43-pen, De Frutos 82) Alaves 0 Played Saturday Athletic Bilbao 3 (Guruzeta 66, Villalibre 68, Inaki Williams 90) Cadiz 0 Valencia 3 (Duro 5, 34, Guerra 54) Atletico Madrid 0Celta Vigo 0 Real Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 85)Barcelona 5 (Felix 25, Lewandowski 32, Torres 62, Raphinha 66, Cancelo 81) Real Betis 0