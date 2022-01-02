UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Madrid, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Sunday: Getafe 1 (Unal 9) Real Madrid 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano, Elche v Granada (both 1515), Alaves v Real Sociedad, Real Betis v Celta Vigo (both 1730), Mallorca v Barcelona (2000) MondayVillarreal v Levante (1800), Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao (2000), Cadiz v Sevilla (2015)

