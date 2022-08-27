Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 09:40 AM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Friday: Girona 0 Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 49) Real Betis 1 (Iglesias 34) Osasuna 0 Saturday (GMT) Elche v Real Sociedad (1530), Rayo Vallecano v Mallorca (both 1730), Almeria v Sevilla (2000) Sunday Getafe v Villarreal (1530) Barcelona v Real Valladolid (1730), Espanyol v Real Madrid (2000) MondayCadiz v Athletic Bilbao (1800), Valencia v Atletico Madrid (2000)