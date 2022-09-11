Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2022 | 08:20 PM
Madrid, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Sunday: Real Madrid 4 (Valverde 45+3, Vinicius 72, Rodrygo 89, Rudiger 90+3) Real Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 35) Playing later (all times GMT) Elche v Athletic Bilbao (1415), Getafe v Real Sociedad (1630), Real Betis v Villarreal (1900) Saturday Atletico Madrid 4 (Correa 9, De Paul 50, Carrasdo 66, Nunez 82-og) Celta Vigo 1 (Novas 71) Cadiz 0 Barcelona 4 (De Jong 55, Lewandowsky 65, Fati 86, Dembele 90+2) Espanyol 2 (Joselu 45+4-pen, Braithwaite 62) Sevilla 3 (Lamela 1, Carmona 26, 45) Rayo Vallecano 2 (Isi 5, Nico 52-og) Valencia 1 (Diakhaby 90+3) Friday Girona 2 (Reinier 21, Romeu 88) Real Valladolid 1 (Monchu 38) Playing MondayAlmeria v Osasuna (1900)