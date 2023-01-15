Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Sunday (all times GMT): Getafe 1 (Unal 7) Espanyol 2 (Joselu 6, Puado 62) Almeria v Atletico Madrid (1515) Monday Cadiz v Elche (2000) Played Friday Celta Vigo 1 (Larsen 68) Villarreal 1 (Moreno 15) Saturday Real Valladolid 0 Rayo Vallecano 1 (Palazon 65) Girona 2 (Stuani 46, Herrera 88) Sevilla 1 (Nianzou 13)Osasuna 1 (Oroz 47) Mallorca 0Real Sociedad 3 (Sorloth 25, Kubo 37, Oyarzabal 62-pen) Athletic Bilbao 1 (Sancet 40)