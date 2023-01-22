UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Sunday: Villarreal 1 (Parejo 90+10-pen) Girona 0 Later Sunday (all times GMT) Elche v Osasuna (1515), Barcelona v Getafe (1730), Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid (2000) Monday Valencia v Almeria (2000) Played Friday Real Mallorca 1 (Rodriguez 59) Celta Vigo 0 Played Saturday Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Sociedad 2 (Sorloth 15, Barrenetxea 36) Espanyol 1 (Braithwaite 43) Real Betis 0Atletico Madrid 3 (Morata 18, Griezmann 23, Hermoso 28) Real Valladolid 0Sevilla 1 (Rakitic 89-pen) Cadiz 0

Related Topics

Valladolid Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Madrid Sunday All Real Madrid Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

11 minutes ago
 Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, a ..

Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, almost twice as many as 2021

56 minutes ago
 International Friendly Futsal Championship for the ..

International Friendly Futsal Championship for the Deaf starts tomorrow in Al Dh ..

56 minutes ago
 Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of ..

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of &#039;The Sustainable City – ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

4 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.