Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 08:50 AM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Monday: Valencia 2 (Kluivert 48, Gaya 65) Almeria 2 (Chumi 54, Portillo 74) Played Sunday Villarreal 1 (Parejo 90+10-pen) Girona 0 Elche 1 (Carmona 67) Osasuna 1 (Avila 20) Barcelona 1 (Pedri 35) Getafe 0 Athletic Bilbao 0 Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 24, Kroos 90) Played Friday Real Mallorca 1 (Rodriguez 59) Celta Vigo 0 Played Saturday Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Sociedad 2 (Sorloth 15, Barrenetxea 36) Espanyol 1 (Braithwaite 43) Real Betis 0Atletico Madrid 3 (Morata 18, Griezmann 23, Hermoso 28) Real Valladolid 0Sevilla 1 (Rakitic 89-pen) Cadiz 0