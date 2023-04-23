Football: Spanish La Liga results

UrduPoint.com

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Sunday: Elche 0 Valencia 2 (Lino 19, Verdu 42-og) Later Sunday (all times GMT) Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (1415), Real Mallorca v Getafe (1630), Sevilla v Villarreal (1900) Played Friday Espanyol 0 Cadiz 0 Played Saturday Osasuna 3 (Budimir 6, 11, Moncayola 41) Real Betis 2 (Miranda 16, Rodriguez 70) Almeria 1 (Centelles 90+2) Athletic Bilbao 2 (Nico Williams 9, De Marcos 56) Real Sociedad 2 (Sorloth 59, Lejeune 81-og) Rayo Vallecano (Palazon 57)Real Valladolid 1 (Monchu 24) Girona 0Real Madrid 2 (Asensio 43, Militao 48) Celta Vigo 0

