Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Sunday: Cadiz 2 (Escalante 39, Guardiola 46) Valencia 1 (Lino 51) Playing later (times GMT) Villarreal v Celta Vigo (1415), Espanyol v Getafe (1830), Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid (1900) Monday Real Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao (1700), Sevilla v Girona (1900) Played Saturday Elche 4 (Morente 45+1, Boye 52, Fidel 53, Gumbau 72) Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Madrid 4 (Benzema 5, 17, 42-pen, Rodrygo 47) Almeria 2 (Lazaro 45+1, Robertone 61) Barcelona 4 (Christensen 14, Lewandowski 36, Raphinha 39, Rodriguez 82-og) Real Betis 0 FridayOsasuna 0 Real Sociedad 2 (Herrera 6-og, Kubo 90)