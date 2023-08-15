Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Spanish Liga results on Monday, the first round of the 2023/24 season: Cadiz 1 (San Emeterio) Alaves 0 Playing later Atletico Madrid v Granada (1930 GMT) Played Friday Almeria 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 (Palazon 20-pen, Nteka 28-pen) Sevilla 1 (En-Nesyri 69) Valencia 2 (Diakhaby 60, Guerra 88) Played Saturday Real Sociedad 1 (Kubo 5) Girona 1 (Dovbyk 72) Las Palmas 1 (Viera 29-pen) Mallorca 1 (Raillo 70) Athletic Bilbao 0 Real Madrid 2 (Rodrygo 28, Bellingham 36) Played Sunday Celta Vigo 0 Osasuna 2 (Garcia 24, Gomez 74)Villarreal 1 (Cuenca 61) Real Betis 2 (Perez 20, Willian Jose 90+6)Getafe 0 Barcelona 0

