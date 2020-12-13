UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday: Valencia 2 (Soler 26-pen, Vallejo 83) Athletic Bilbao 2 (Villalibre 55, Garcia pen-79) Getafe 0 Sevilla 1 (Etxeita 81-og) Huesca 1 (Ontiveros 66) Alaves 0 Playing later (2000) Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (1300), Real Betis v Villarreal (1515), Elche v Granada (1730), Barcelona v Levante (2000) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (2000) Played FridayValladolid 3 (Weissman 7, 76, Orellana 56-pen) Osasuna 2 (Budimir 27, Torres 43)

