Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Sunday: Osasuna 1 (Budimir 90+2) Alaves 0 Espanyol 1 (Wu 89) Celta Vigo 0 Playing later on Sunday (times GMT) Elche v Real Sociedad (1630), Levante v Barcelona (1900) Monday Rayo Vallecano v Valencia (1900) Played Saturday Cadiz 1 (Alejo 58) Real Betis 2 (Tello 79, Iglesias 85-pen) Real Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 68-pen) Atletico Madrid 0 Villarreal 1 (Pedraza 60) Athletic Bilbao 1 (Raul Garcia 43) Real Madrid 2 (Casemiro 38, Lucas Vazquez 68) Getafe 0 FridaySevilla 4 (Carlos 32, Ocampos 66, Mir 90+3, Gomez 90+9) Granada 2 (Machis 23, Diaz 88)