Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Published August 29, 2022

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Sunday: Getafe 0 Villarreal 0 Barcelona 4 (Lewandowski 24, 65, Pedri 43, Roberto 90+2) Valladolid 0 Playing later (GMT) Espanyol v Real Madrid (2000) Playing Monday Cadiz v Athletic Bilbao (1800), Valencia v Atletico Madrid (2000) Played Saturday Elche 0 Real Sociedad 1 (Mendez 20) Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Mallorca 2 (Muriqi 13, Lee 64) Almeria 2 (Ramzani 42, Sadiq 55) Sevilla 1 (Oliver 30) Played FridayGirona 0 Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 49)Real Betis 1 (Iglesias 34) Osasuna 0

