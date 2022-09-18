Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2022 | 02:20 AM
Madrid, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday: Real Mallorca 1 (Maffeo 25) Almeria 0 Barcelona 3 (Lewandowski 34, 48, Depay 41) Elche 0 Valencia 3 (Castillejo 37, Marcos Andre 82, Almeida 90+3) Celta Vigo 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Athletic Bilbao v Rayo Vallecano (1900) Playing Sunday Osasuna v Getafe (1200), Villarreal v Sevilla (1415), Real Betis v Girona, Real Sociedad v Espanyol (both 1630), Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1900) Played FridayValladolid 0 Cadiz 1 (Negredo 90+2)