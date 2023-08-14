Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Sunday, the first weekend of the 2023/24 season: Celta Vigo 0 Osasuna 2 (Garcia 24, Gomez 74) Villarreal 1 (Cuenca 61) Real Betis 2 (Perez 20, Willian Jose 90+6) Playing later (times GMT) Getafe v Barcelona (1930) Monday Cadiz v Alaves (1730), Atletico Madrid v Granada (1930) Played Friday Almeria 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 (Palazon 20-pen, Nteka 28-pen) Sevilla 1 (En-Nesyri 69) Valencia 2 (Diakhaby 60, Guerra 88) Saturday Real Sociedad 1 (Kubo 5) Girona 1 (Dovbyk 72)Las Palmas 1 (Viera 29-pen) Mallorca 1 (Raillo 70)Athletic Bilbao 0 Real Madrid 2 (Rodrygo 28, Bellingham 36)

