UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Sunday: Villarreal 1 (Parejo 90+10-pen) Girona 0 Elche 1 (Carmona 67) Osasuna 1 (Avila 20) Barcelona 1 (Pedri 35) Getafe 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid (2000) Monday Valencia v Almeria (2000) Played Friday Real Mallorca 1 (Rodriguez 59) Celta Vigo 0 Played Saturday Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Sociedad 2 (Sorloth 15, Barrenetxea 36) Espanyol 1 (Braithwaite 43) Real Betis 0 Atletico Madrid 3 (Morata 18, Griezmann 23, Hermoso 28) Real Valladolid 0Sevilla 1 (Rakitic 89-pen) Cadiz 0afp

Related Topics

Valladolid Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Sunday All Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

City maintain title hopes; Arsenal continue on top ..

City maintain title hopes; Arsenal continue on top of PL; Barca earned hard-fou ..

1 hour ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremi ..

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu D ..

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

4 hours ago
 ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker P ..

ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM

5 hours ago
 RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

5 hours ago
 Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, a ..

Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, almost twice as many as 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.