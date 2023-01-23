Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 02:10 AM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Sunday: Villarreal 1 (Parejo 90+10-pen) Girona 0 Elche 1 (Carmona 67) Osasuna 1 (Avila 20) Barcelona 1 (Pedri 35) Getafe 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid (2000) Monday Valencia v Almeria (2000) Played Friday Real Mallorca 1 (Rodriguez 59) Celta Vigo 0 Played Saturday Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Sociedad 2 (Sorloth 15, Barrenetxea 36) Espanyol 1 (Braithwaite 43) Real Betis 0 Atletico Madrid 3 (Morata 18, Griezmann 23, Hermoso 28) Real Valladolid 0Sevilla 1 (Rakitic 89-pen) Cadiz 0afp