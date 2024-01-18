Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Barcelona, Dec 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday: Villarreal 0 Real Sociedad 3 (Merino 38, Zubimendi 41, Kubo 45+4) Alaves 0 Las Palmas 1 (Rodriguez 31) Real Betis 1 (Ruibal 66) Real Madrid 1 (Bellingham 53) Playing later (all times GMT) Mallorca v Sevilla (2000) Playing Sunday Atletico Madrid v Almeria (1300), Granada v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Cadiz v Osasuna (1730), Barcelona v Girona (2000) Playing Monday Rayo Vallecano v Celta Vigo (2000) Played FridayGetafe 1 (Mayoral 87) Valencia 0

