Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 08:40 AM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Sunday: Osasuna 1 (Budimir 90+2) Alaves 0 Espanyol 1 (Wu 89) Celta Vigo 0 Elche 1 (Carrillo 4) Real Sociedad 2 (Sorloth 31, Le Normand 39) Levante 2 (Morales 51-pen, Melero Manzanares 83-pen) Barcelona 3 (Aubameyang 59, Pedri 63, L.
de Jong 90+2) Playing Monday (GMT) Rayo Vallecano v Valencia (1900) Played Saturday Cadiz 1 (Alejo 58) Real Betis 2 (Tello 79, Iglesias 85-pen) Real Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 68-pen) Atletico Madrid 0 Villarreal 1 (Pedraza 60) Athletic Bilbao 1 (Raul Garcia 43) Real Madrid 2 (Casemiro 38, Lucas Vazquez 68) Getafe 0 FridaySevilla 4 (Carlos 32, Ocampos 66, Mir 90+3, Gomez 90+9) Granada 2 (Machis 23, Diaz 88)