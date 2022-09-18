Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 10:00 AM
Madrid, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday: Real Mallorca 1 (Maffeo 25) Almeria 0 Barcelona 3 (Lewandowski 34, 48, Depay 41) Elche 0 Valencia 3 (Castillejo 37, Marcos Andre 82, Almeida 90+3) Celta Vigo 0 Athletic Bilbao 3 (I.
Williams 14, Sancet 28, N. Williams 33) Rayo Vallecano 2 (Trejo 5, Falcao 80) Playing Sunday (all times GMT) Osasuna v Getafe (1200), Villarreal v Sevilla (1415), Real Betis v Girona, Real Sociedad v Espanyol (both 1630), Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1900) Played FridayValladolid 0 Cadiz 1 (Negredo 90+2)