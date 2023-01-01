Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday: Barcelona 1 (Alonso 7) Espanyol 1 (Joselu 73-pen) Real Sociedad 2 (Mendez 22, Sorloth 64) Osasuna 0 Villarreal 2 (Chukwueze 45, Foyth 88) Valencia 1 (Cavani 21) Played Thursday Girona 2 (Castellanos 34-pen, Samuel 75-pen) Rayo Vallecano 2 (Camello 2, Palazon 62) Real Betis 0 Athletic Bilbao 0 Atletico Madrid 2 (Felix 56, Alvaro Morata 74) Elche 0 Played Friday Getafe 2 (Mayoral 51, 78) Real Mallorca 0 Celta Vigo 1 (Veiga 33) Sevilla 1 (Salas 54)Cadiz 1 (Perez 83) Almeria 1 (Melero 40)Valladolid 0 Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 83-pen, 89)