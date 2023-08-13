Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday, the first weekend of the 2023/24 season: Real Sociedad 1 (Kubo 5) Girona 1 (Dovbyk 72) Las Palmas 1 (Viera 29-pen) Mallorca 1 (Raillo 70) Athletic Bilbao 0 Real Madrid 2 (Rodrygo 28, Bellingham 36) Playing Sunday (all times GMT) Celta Vigo v Osasuna (1500), Villarreal v Real Betis (1730), Getafe v Barcelona (1930) Played FridayAlmeria 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 (Palazon 20-pen, Nteka 28-pen)Sevilla 1 (En-Nesyri 69) Valencia 2 (Diakhaby 60, Guerra 88)

Related Topics

Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Bellingham Sunday All Real Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

2 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

9 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

10 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

13 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

13 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

13 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

14 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

14 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

14 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

14 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous