Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 10:40 AM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday, the first weekend of the 2023/24 season: Real Sociedad 1 (Kubo 5) Girona 1 (Dovbyk 72) Las Palmas 1 (Viera 29-pen) Mallorca 1 (Raillo 70) Athletic Bilbao 0 Real Madrid 2 (Rodrygo 28, Bellingham 36) Playing Sunday (all times GMT) Celta Vigo v Osasuna (1500), Villarreal v Real Betis (1730), Getafe v Barcelona (1930) Played FridayAlmeria 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 (Palazon 20-pen, Nteka 28-pen)Sevilla 1 (En-Nesyri 69) Valencia 2 (Diakhaby 60, Guerra 88)