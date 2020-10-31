Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:50 AM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Sociedad 7 4 2 1 14 3 14 Cadiz 8 4 2 2 8 6 14 Real Madrid 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 Granada 6 4 1 1 8 8 13 Villarreal 7 3 3 1 8 8 12 Atletico Madrid 5 3 2 0 10 1 11 Osasuna 6 3 1 2 6 4 10 Elche 6 3 1 2 5 6 10 Getafe 6 3 1 2 5 4 10 Real Betis 7 3 0 4 7 11 9 Eibar 7 2 2 3 5 6 8 Barcelona 5 2 1 2 9 5 7 Sevilla 5 2 1 2 5 4 7 Valencia 7 2 1 4 9 11 7 Alaves 7 2 1 4 5 8 7 Athletic Bilbao 6 2 0 4 4 6 6 Celta Vigo 7 1 3 3 4 10 6 SD Huesca 7 0 5 2 5 10 5Levante 6 1 1 4 6 11 4Valladolid 7 0 3 4 5 11 3