Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Sociedad 8 5 2 1 18 4 17 Real Madrid 7 5 1 1 13 5 16 Villarreal 8 4 3 1 10 8 15 Atletico Madrid 6 4 2 0 13 2 14 Cadiz 8 4 2 2 8 6 14 Granada 7 4 2 1 9 9 14 Real Betis 9 4 0 5 12 17 12 Barcelona 7 3 2 2 15 8 11 Getafe 7 3 2 2 7 6 11 Elche 7 3 2 2 7 8 11 Osasuna 7 3 1 3 7 7 10 Athletic Bilbao 7 3 0 4 6 7 9 Eibar 9 2 3 4 6 9 9 Valencia 8 2 2 4 11 13 8 Alaves 8 2 2 4 6 9 8 Sevilla 6 2 1 3 6 6 7 Celta Vigo 9 1 4 4 6 15 7 SD Huesca 9 0 6 3 7 15 6Levante 7 1 2 4 7 12 5Valladolid 8 0 3 5 5 13 3

