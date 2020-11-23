Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Sociedad 10 7 2 1 21 4 23 Atletico Madrid 8 6 2 0 18 2 20 Villarreal 10 5 4 1 14 10 19 Real Madrid 9 5 2 2 15 10 17 Granada 8 4 2 2 9 11 14 Cadiz 10 4 2 4 8 11 14 Sevilla 8 4 1 3 11 8 13 Elche 8 3 3 2 8 9 12 Getafe 9 3 3 3 8 9 12 Real Betis 9 4 0 5 12 17 12 Barcelona 8 3 2 3 15 9 11 Valencia 9 3 2 4 15 14 11 Osasuna 9 3 2 4 8 9 11 Eibar 10 2 4 4 6 9 10 Athletic Bilbao 8 3 0 5 7 9 9 Alaves 9 2 3 4 7 10 9 Levante 9 1 4 4 9 14 7 SD Huesca 10 0 7 3 8 16 7Celta Vigo 10 1 4 5 8 19 7Valladolid 9 1 3 5 7 14 6