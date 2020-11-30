UrduPoint.com
Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Mon 30th November 2020

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Sociedad 10 7 2 1 21 4 23 Atletico Madrid 9 7 2 0 19 2 23 Villarreal 10 5 4 1 14 10 19 Real Madrid 10 5 2 3 16 12 17 Sevilla 9 5 1 3 12 8 16 Cadiz 11 4 3 4 9 12 15 Barcelona 9 4 2 3 19 9 14 Granada 10 4 2 4 11 17 14 Athletic Bilbao 10 4 1 5 12 10 13 Elche 9 3 4 2 9 10 13 Getafe 10 3 4 3 9 10 13 Alaves 11 3 4 4 11 13 13 Valencia 11 3 3 5 17 17 12 Real Betis 10 4 0 6 12 21 12 Osasuna 10 3 2 5 8 13 11 Eibar 10 2 4 4 6 9 10 Valladolid 11 2 4 5 11 16 10 Celta Vigo 11 2 4 5 11 20 10Levante 10 1 5 4 10 15 8SD Huesca 11 0 7 4 8 17 7

