Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 10 8 2 0 21 2 26 Real Sociedad 12 7 4 1 22 5 25 Villarreal 12 5 6 1 15 11 21 Real Madrid 11 6 2 3 17 12 20 Sevilla 11 6 1 4 13 9 19 Cadiz 12 5 3 4 11 13 18 Granada 11 4 3 4 14 20 15 Real Betis 12 5 0 7 14 23 15 Barcelona 10 4 2 4 20 11 14 Valencia 13 3 5 5 19 19 14 Athletic Bilbao 12 4 2 6 14 14 14 Elche 10 3 5 2 9 10 14 Eibar 12 3 5 4 8 9 14 Alaves 13 3 5 5 11 14 14 Getafe 12 3 4 5 9 14 13 Valladolid 13 3 4 6 14 20 13 Celta Vigo 12 3 4 5 13 20 13 Levante 11 2 5 4 13 15 11SD Huesca 13 1 8 4 12 20 11Osasuna 12 3 2 7 10 18 11