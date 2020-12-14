UrduPoint.com
Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Sociedad 13 7 5 1 23 6 26 Atletico Madrid 11 8 2 1 21 4 26 Real Madrid 12 7 2 3 19 12 23 Villarreal 13 5 7 1 16 12 22 Sevilla 11 6 1 4 13 9 19 Cadiz 12 5 3 4 11 13 18 Granada 12 5 3 4 15 20 18 Real Betis 13 5 1 7 15 24 16 Eibar 13 3 6 4 9 10 15 Barcelona 10 4 2 4 20 11 14 Valencia 13 3 5 5 19 19 14 Athletic Bilbao 12 4 2 6 14 14 14 Elche 11 3 5 3 9 11 14 Alaves 13 3 5 5 11 14 14 Getafe 12 3 4 5 9 14 13 Valladolid 13 3 4 6 14 20 13 Celta Vigo 12 3 4 5 13 20 13 Levante 11 2 5 4 13 15 11SD Huesca 13 1 8 4 12 20 11Osasuna 12 3 2 7 10 18 11

