Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 12 9 2 1 24 5 29 Real Sociedad 14 7 5 2 24 8 26 Real Madrid 13 8 2 3 22 13 26 Villarreal 13 5 7 1 16 12 22 Barcelona 13 6 3 4 25 14 21 Sevilla 11 6 1 4 13 9 19 Granada 12 5 3 4 15 20 18 Cadiz 13 5 3 5 11 17 18 Athletic Bilbao 14 5 2 7 17 17 17 Celta Vigo 13 4 4 5 17 20 16 Real Betis 13 5 1 7 15 24 16 Valencia 14 3 6 5 21 21 15 Eibar 13 3 6 4 9 10 15 Elche 12 3 5 4 10 14 14 Alaves 13 3 5 5 11 14 14 Getafe 12 3 4 5 9 14 13 Valladolid 13 3 4 6 14 20 13 Levante 12 2 5 5 13 16 11Osasuna 12 3 2 7 10 18 11SD Huesca 14 1 8 5 12 22 11

