Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Tuesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 12 9 2 1 24 5 29 Real Madrid 14 9 2 3 25 14 29 Real Sociedad 15 7 5 3 25 10 26 Villarreal 14 6 7 1 19 13 25 Sevilla 13 7 2 4 15 10 23 Barcelona 13 6 3 4 25 14 21 Granada 13 6 3 4 17 20 21 Celta Vigo 14 5 4 5 19 20 19 Cadiz 14 5 3 6 11 19 18 Athletic Bilbao 14 5 2 7 17 17 Getafe 13 4 4 5 11 14 16 Real Betis 14 5 1 8 15 26 16 Valencia 15 3 6 6 21 22 15 Eibar 14 3 6 5 10 13 15 Elche 13 3 6 4 12 16 15 Levante 13 3 5 5 15 17 14 Alaves 14 3 5 6 11 16 14 Valladolid 14 3 5 6 15 21 14Osasuna 14 3 3 8 13 23 12SD Huesca 14 1 8 5 12 22 11

