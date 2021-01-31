UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 11:30 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 19 16 2 1 40 10 50 Real Madrid 20 12 4 4 35 18 40 Sevilla 20 12 3 5 28 16 39 Barcelona 19 11 4 4 39 17 37 Villarreal 21 8 11 2 29 20 35 Real Sociedad 21 8 8 5 32 19 32 Granada 20 8 4 8 24 34 28 Real Betis 20 8 3 9 26 34 27 Levante 20 6 8 6 29 29 26 Athletic Bilbao 19 7 3 9 26 23 24 Getafe 20 6 6 8 17 23 24 Celta Vigo 20 6 6 8 24 31 24 Cadiz 21 6 6 9 19 31 24 Valencia 21 5 8 8 27 29 23 Eibar 21 4 8 9 17 23 20 Valladolid 21 4 8 9 21 32 20 Osasuna 20 4 7 9 19 29 19 Alaves 21 4 7 10 18 29 19Elche 19 3 8 8 16 26 17SD Huesca 21 2 10 9 17 30 16

Related Topics

Valladolid Granada Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Sunday Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Frontline heroes play key roles in UAE’s success ..

45 minutes ago

UAE confirms leadership in humanitarian work: Hamd ..

1 hour ago

Breaking: UAE administers 220,000 COVID-19 vaccine ..

2 hours ago

DHA dedicates Al Khawaneej and Al Badaa health cen ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region, 34th globally in G ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.