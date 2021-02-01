Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 19 16 2 1 40 10 50 Real Madrid 20 12 4 4 35 18 40 Sevilla 20 12 3 5 28 16 39 Barcelona 19 11 4 4 39 17 37 Villarreal 21 8 11 2 29 20 35 Real Sociedad 21 8 8 5 32 19 32 Granada 20 8 4 8 24 34 28 Real Betis 20 8 3 9 26 34 27 Levante 20 6 8 6 29 29 26 Athletic Bilbao 19 7 3 9 26 23 24 Getafe 20 6 6 8 17 23 24 Celta Vigo 20 6 6 8 24 31 24 Cadiz 21 6 6 9 19 31 24 Valencia 21 5 8 8 27 29 23 Eibar 21 4 8 9 17 23 20 Valladolid 21 4 8 9 21 32 20 Osasuna 20 4 7 9 19 29 19 Alaves 21 4 7 10 18 29 19Elche 19 3 8 8 16 26 17SD Huesca 21 2 10 9 17 30 16