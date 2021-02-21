UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 02:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 23 17 4 2 45 16 55 Real Madrid 23 15 4 4 41 19 49 Barcelona 22 14 4 4 49 21 46 Sevilla 22 14 3 5 32 16 45 Real Sociedad 23 10 8 5 37 20 38 Real Betis 24 11 3 10 32 38 36 Villarreal 23 8 12 3 32 24 36 Levante 24 7 10 7 34 33 31 Granada 23 8 6 9 27 38 30 Celta Vigo 24 7 8 9 29 36 29 Athletic Bilbao 22 8 4 10 32 26 28 Valencia 24 6 9 9 30 32 27 Osasuna 23 6 7 10 22 31 25 Getafe 24 6 6 12 17 30 24 Cadiz 23 6 6 11 20 39 24 Alaves 23 5 7 11 20 34 22 Eibar 24 4 9 11 19 27 21 Elche 22 4 9 9 20 31 21Valladolid 23 4 9 10 22 34 21SD Huesca 23 2 10 11 18 33 16

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology meets ..

2 hours ago

‘DhabiSat’ lifts off to International Space St ..

2 hours ago

CEO of Tawazun addresses challenges facing UAE def ..

3 hours ago

Football: English Premier League table

2 hours ago

Football: English Premier League results

2 hours ago

Mum's the word as Iapichino breaks world U20 indoo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.