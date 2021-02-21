Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 23 17 4 2 45 16 55 Real Madrid 23 15 4 4 41 19 49 Barcelona 22 14 4 4 49 21 46 Sevilla 22 14 3 5 32 16 45 Real Sociedad 23 10 8 5 37 20 38 Real Betis 24 11 3 10 32 38 36 Villarreal 23 8 12 3 32 24 36 Levante 24 7 10 7 34 33 31 Granada 23 8 6 9 27 38 30 Celta Vigo 24 7 8 9 29 36 29 Athletic Bilbao 22 8 4 10 32 26 28 Valencia 24 6 9 9 30 32 27 Osasuna 23 6 7 10 22 31 25 Getafe 24 6 6 12 17 30 24 Cadiz 23 6 6 11 20 39 24 Alaves 23 5 7 11 20 34 22 Eibar 24 4 9 11 19 27 21 Elche 22 4 9 9 20 31 21Valladolid 23 4 9 10 22 34 21SD Huesca 23 2 10 11 18 33 16