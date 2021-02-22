Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 02:10 AM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's third match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 23 17 4 2 45 16 55 Real Madrid 24 16 4 4 42 19 52 Barcelona 23 14 5 4 50 22 47 Sevilla 22 14 3 5 32 16 45 Real Sociedad 24 11 8 5 41 20 41 Real Betis 24 11 3 10 32 38 36 Villarreal 23 8 12 3 32 24 36 Levante 24 7 10 7 34 33 31 Granada 24 8 6 10 29 41 30 Celta Vigo 24 7 8 9 29 36 29 Athletic Bilbao 22 8 4 10 32 26 28 Valencia 24 6 9 9 30 32 27 Osasuna 23 6 7 10 22 31 25 Cadiz 24 6 7 11 21 40 25 Getafe 24 6 6 12 17 30 24 Alaves 24 5 7 12 20 38 22 Eibar 24 4 9 11 19 27 21 Elche 22 4 9 9 20 31 21Valladolid 24 4 9 11 22 35 21SD Huesca 24 3 10 11 21 35 19