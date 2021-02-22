UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 02:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's third match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 23 17 4 2 45 16 55 Real Madrid 24 16 4 4 42 19 52 Barcelona 23 14 5 4 50 22 47 Sevilla 22 14 3 5 32 16 45 Real Sociedad 24 11 8 5 41 20 41 Real Betis 24 11 3 10 32 38 36 Villarreal 23 8 12 3 32 24 36 Levante 24 7 10 7 34 33 31 Granada 24 8 6 10 29 41 30 Celta Vigo 24 7 8 9 29 36 29 Athletic Bilbao 22 8 4 10 32 26 28 Valencia 24 6 9 9 30 32 27 Osasuna 23 6 7 10 22 31 25 Cadiz 24 6 7 11 21 40 25 Getafe 24 6 6 12 17 30 24 Alaves 24 5 7 12 20 38 22 Eibar 24 4 9 11 19 27 21 Elche 22 4 9 9 20 31 21Valladolid 24 4 9 11 22 35 21SD Huesca 24 3 10 11 21 35 19

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Sunday Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Uzbek Internal affairs Min ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

3 hours ago

ADNOC outlines technology leadership ambition at f ..

4 hours ago

IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful ..

4 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

5 hours ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.