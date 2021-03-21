Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 27 19 6 2 50 18 63 Real Madrid 28 18 6 4 49 23 60 Barcelona 27 18 5 4 61 23 59 Sevilla 27 17 3 7 38 20 54 -------------------------- Real Sociedad 27 12 9 6 43 22 45 Real Betis 28 14 3 11 38 41 45 ----------------------------- Villarreal 27 9 13 5 37 30 40 Granada 27 10 6 11 33 44 36 Athletic Bilbao 28 9 8 11 38 32 35 Levante 28 8 11 9 36 37 35 Celta Vigo 28 8 10 10 35 43 34 Valencia 27 7 9 11 32 37 30 Osasuna 27 7 8 12 23 35 29 Cadiz 27 7 8 12 23 42 29 Getafe 27 7 7 13 21 32 28 Valladolid 27 5 11 11 25 37 26 Elche 27 5 9 13 24 41 24 ------------------------- Eibar 28 4 11 13 22 33 23 Alaves 27 5 8 14 23 43 23 SD Huesca 27 3 11 13 26 44 20 -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated