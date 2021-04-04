Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 28 20 6 2 51 18 66 Real Madrid 29 19 6 4 51 23 63 Barcelona 28 19 5 4 67 24 62 Sevilla 28 17 4 7 39 21 55 -------------------------- Real Betis 29 14 4 11 39 42 46 Villarreal 29 11 13 5 42 31 46 ------------------------------ Real Sociedad 28 12 9 7 44 28 45 Celta Vigo 29 9 10 10 38 44 37 Granada 29 10 6 13 34 49 36 Athletic Bilbao 28 9 8 11 38 32 35 Levante 29 8 11 10 36 39 35 Valencia 28 8 9 11 34 38 33 Osasuna 29 7 10 12 23 35 31 Getafe 29 7 9 13 22 33 30 Cadiz 28 7 8 13 24 44 29 Valladolid 28 5 12 11 26 38 27 Elche 29 5 11 13 26 43 26 ------------------------- Huesca 29 4 12 13 28 44 24 Eibar 29 4 11 14 22 35 23 Alaves 29 5 8 16 24 47 23 -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated