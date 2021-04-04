UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:40 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 28 20 6 2 51 18 66 Real Madrid 29 19 6 4 51 23 63 Barcelona 28 19 5 4 67 24 62 Sevilla 28 17 4 7 39 21 55 -------------------------- Real Betis 29 14 4 11 39 42 46 Villarreal 29 11 13 5 42 31 46 ------------------------------ Real Sociedad 28 12 9 7 44 28 45 Celta Vigo 29 9 10 10 38 44 37 Granada 29 10 6 13 34 49 36 Athletic Bilbao 28 9 8 11 38 32 35 Levante 29 8 11 10 36 39 35 Valencia 28 8 9 11 34 38 33 Osasuna 29 7 10 12 23 35 31 Getafe 29 7 9 13 22 33 30 Cadiz 28 7 8 13 24 44 29 Valladolid 28 5 12 11 26 38 27 Elche 29 5 11 13 26 43 26 ------------------------- Huesca 29 4 12 13 28 44 24 Eibar 29 4 11 14 22 35 23 Alaves 29 5 8 16 24 47 23 -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Valladolid Granada Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Sunday Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

UoS launches Conference on Arabs’ and Muslims’ ..

27 minutes ago

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

1 hour ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

1 hour ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

2 hours ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.