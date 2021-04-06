Football: Spanish La Liga table

UrduPoint.com
Madrid, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 29 20 6 3 51 19 66 Barcelona 29 20 5 4 68 24 65 Real Madrid 29 19 6 4 51 23 63 Sevilla 29 18 4 7 40 21 58 -------------------------- Real Betis 29 14 4 11 39 42 46 Villarreal 29 11 13 5 42 31 46 ------------------------------ Real Sociedad 28 12 9 7 44 28 45 Celta Vigo 29 9 10 10 38 44 37 Granada 29 10 6 13 34 49 36 Athletic Bilbao 28 9 8 11 38 32 35 Levante 29 8 11 10 36 39 35 Valencia 29 8 9 12 35 40 33 Cadiz 29 8 8 13 26 45 32 Osasuna 29 7 10 12 23 35 31 Getafe 29 7 9 13 22 33 30 Valladolid 29 5 12 12 26 39 27 Elche 29 5 11 13 26 43 26 ------------------------- Huesca 29 4 12 13 28 44 24 Eibar 29 4 11 14 22 35 23 Alaves 29 5 8 16 24 47 23 -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated

