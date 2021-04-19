UrduPoint.com
Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's afternoon games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 31 21 7 3 57 20 70 Real Madrid 30 20 6 4 53 24 66 Barcelona 30 20 5 5 69 26 65 Sevilla 31 20 4 7 46 25 64 -------------------------- Real Betis 31 14 6 11 42 45 48 Real Sociedad 31 12 11 8 48 33 47 --------------------------------- Villarreal 30 11 13 6 43 33 46 Granada 30 11 6 13 36 50 39 Levante 30 9 11 10 37 39 38 Celta Vigo 31 9 11 11 41 48 38 Athletic Bilbao 30 9 10 11 39 33 37 Osasuna 31 9 10 12 27 36 37 Cadiz 31 9 9 13 27 45 36 Valencia 31 8 11 12 39 44 35 Getafe 30 7 9 14 22 34 30 Alaves 31 6 9 16 25 47 27 SD Huesca 31 5 12 14 31 46 27 ----------------------------- Valladolid 30 5 12 13 27 41 27 Elche 31 5 11 15 27 48 26 Eibar 31 4 11 16 22 41 23 -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated

