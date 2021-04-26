Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Spain Primera Liga table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 32 22 7 3 59 20 73 Real Madrid 33 21 8 4 56 24 71 Barcelona 32 22 5 5 76 29 71 Sevilla 32 21 4 7 47 25 67 ----------------------------- Real Sociedad 32 13 11 8 50 34 50 Real Betis 33 14 8 11 42 45 50 ----------------------------- Villarreal 33 12 13 8 50 38 49 Granada 31 12 6 13 40 51 42 Osasuna 32 10 10 12 30 37 40 Athletic Bilbao 31 9 11 11 39 33 38 Celta Vigo 32 9 11 12 42 50 38 Levante 33 9 11 13 38 46 38 Cadiz 33 9 10 14 28 49 37 Valencia 33 8 12 13 41 48 36 Getafe 33 8 10 15 26 39 34 Alaves 33 7 10 16 28 49 31 Elche 33 6 12 15 29 49 30 ----------------------------- Valladolid 32 5 14 13 29 43 29 SD Huesca 33 5 12 16 31 50 27 Eibar 32 4 11 17 23 45 23 -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated