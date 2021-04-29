Football: Spanish La Liga table

UrduPoint.com
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Spain La Liga table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 33 22 7 4 60 22 73 Real Madrid 33 21 8 4 56 24 71 Barcelona 32 22 5 5 76 29 71 Sevilla 33 22 4 7 49 26 70 ---------------------------- Real Sociedad 33 14 11 8 51 34 53 Real Betis 33 14 8 11 42 45 50 ---------------------------- Villarreal 33 12 13 8 50 38 49 Granada 32 12 6 14 41 53 42 Athletic Bilbao 33 10 12 11 43 36 42 Celta Vigo 33 10 11 12 44 51 41 Osasuna 33 10 10 13 31 39 40 Levante 33 9 11 13 38 46 38 Cadiz 33 9 10 14 28 49 37 Valencia 33 8 12 13 41 48 36 Getafe 33 8 10 15 26 39 34 Alaves 33 7 10 16 28 49 31 Valladolid 33 5 15 13 31 45 30 ---------------------------- Elche 33 6 12 15 29 49 30 SD Huesca 33 5 12 16 31 50 27 Eibar 33 4 11 18 23 46 23 -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated

