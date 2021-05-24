UrduPoint.com
Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Spain La Liga table after Sunday's first match on the final weekend of the season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 38 26 8 4 67 25 86 -- champions Real Madrid 38 25 9 4 67 28 84 Barcelona 38 24 7 7 85 38 79 Sevilla 37 23 5 9 52 33 74 -------------------------- Real Sociedad 38 17 11 10 59 38 62 Real Betis 38 17 10 11 50 50 61 -------------------------- Villarreal 38 15 13 10 60 44 58 -------------------------- Celta Vigo 38 14 11 13 55 57 53 Granada 38 13 7 18 47 65 46 Athletic Bilbao 38 11 13 14 46 42 46 Osasuna 38 11 11 15 37 48 44 Cadiz 38 11 11 16 36 58 44 Valencia 38 10 13 15 50 53 43 Levante 38 9 14 15 46 57 41 Getafe 38 9 11 18 28 43 38 Alaves 37 9 11 17 36 56 38 Elche 38 8 12 18 34 55 36 -------------------------- SD Huesca 38 7 13 18 34 53 34 - relegated Valladolid 38 5 16 17 34 57 31 - relegated Eibar 38 6 12 19 29 52 30 - relegated -- Top four qualify for Champions League -- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Seventh into Europa Conference League-- Bottom three relegated

