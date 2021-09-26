UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 6 5 1 0 21 8 16 Sevilla 6 4 2 0 10 2 14 Atletico Madrid 7 4 2 1 9 6 14 Real Sociedad 6 4 1 1 9 6 13 Valencia 7 3 2 2 12 8 11 Rayo Vallecano 6 3 1 2 10 6 10 Athletic Bilbao 7 2 4 1 6 4 10 Barcelona 5 2 3 0 8 5 9 Real Betis 6 2 3 1 9 7 9 Osasuna 6 2 2 2 7 9 8 Real Mallorca 6 2 2 2 4 9 8 Villarreal 5 1 4 0 6 3 7 Cadiz 6 1 3 2 6 8 6 Elche 6 1 3 2 4 7 6 Espanyol 7 1 3 3 4 7 6 Levante 6 0 4 2 6 9 4 Celta Vigo 6 1 1 4 6 10 4 Granada 6 0 3 3 5 11 3Alaves 6 1 0 5 2 11 3Getafe 6 0 0 6 2 10 0

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

27 minutes ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

27 minutes ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

27 minutes ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

30 minutes ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

30 minutes ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.