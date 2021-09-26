Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 12:50 AM
Madrid, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 6 5 1 0 21 8 16 Sevilla 6 4 2 0 10 2 14 Atletico Madrid 7 4 2 1 9 6 14 Real Sociedad 6 4 1 1 9 6 13 Valencia 7 3 2 2 12 8 11 Rayo Vallecano 6 3 1 2 10 6 10 Athletic Bilbao 7 2 4 1 6 4 10 Barcelona 5 2 3 0 8 5 9 Real Betis 6 2 3 1 9 7 9 Osasuna 6 2 2 2 7 9 8 Real Mallorca 6 2 2 2 4 9 8 Villarreal 5 1 4 0 6 3 7 Cadiz 6 1 3 2 6 8 6 Elche 6 1 3 2 4 7 6 Espanyol 7 1 3 3 4 7 6 Levante 6 0 4 2 6 9 4 Celta Vigo 6 1 1 4 6 10 4 Granada 6 0 3 3 5 11 3Alaves 6 1 0 5 2 11 3Getafe 6 0 0 6 2 10 0