Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:20 AM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 13 9 3 1 32 14 30 Real Sociedad 14 8 5 1 19 10 29 Sevilla 13 8 4 1 23 9 28 Atletico Madrid 13 7 5 1 22 13 26 Rayo Vallecano 15 7 3 5 23 16 24 Real Betis 14 7 3 4 22 17 24 Barcelona 14 6 5 3 23 16 23 Athletic Bilbao 14 4 8 2 13 10 20 Valencia 15 4 7 4 22 21 19 Osasuna 14 5 4 5 14 18 19 Espanyol 14 4 5 5 14 14 17 Villarreal 14 3 7 4 16 16 16 Celta Vigo 15 4 4 7 16 19 16 Real Mallorca 15 3 7 5 14 22 16 Alaves 14 4 2 8 11 19 14 Granada 14 2 6 6 14 22 12 Cadiz 14 2 6 6 12 23 12 Elche 14 2 5 7 11 20 11Getafe 15 2 4 9 10 19 10Levante 14 0 7 7 12 25 7