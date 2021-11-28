UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 13 9 3 1 32 14 30 Real Sociedad 14 8 5 1 19 10 29 Sevilla 13 8 4 1 23 9 28 Atletico Madrid 13 7 5 1 22 13 26 Rayo Vallecano 15 7 3 5 23 16 24 Real Betis 14 7 3 4 22 17 24 Barcelona 14 6 5 3 23 16 23 Athletic Bilbao 14 4 8 2 13 10 20 Valencia 15 4 7 4 22 21 19 Osasuna 14 5 4 5 14 18 19 Espanyol 14 4 5 5 14 14 17 Villarreal 14 3 7 4 16 16 16 Celta Vigo 15 4 4 7 16 19 16 Real Mallorca 15 3 7 5 14 22 16 Alaves 14 4 2 8 11 19 14 Granada 14 2 6 6 14 22 12 Cadiz 14 2 6 6 12 23 12 Elche 14 2 5 7 11 20 11Getafe 15 2 4 9 10 19 10Levante 14 0 7 7 12 25 7

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Chairman of UAE Football Association participates ..

Chairman of UAE Football Association participates in 31st AFC Congress 2021

9 hours ago
 Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

9 hours ago
 Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity ..

Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity Talks - Ambassador Antonov

9 hours ago
 Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relati ..

Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relations, Contacts Becoming Regular

9 hours ago
 President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bil ..

President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bilateral ties, regional situatio ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.