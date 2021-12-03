Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Madrid, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of the weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 15 11 3 1 35 15 36 Atletico Madrid 14 8 5 1 26 14 29 Real Sociedad 15 8 5 2 19 11 29 Sevilla 14 8 4 2 24 11 28 Real Betis 15 8 3 4 25 18 27 Rayo Vallecano 15 7 3 5 23 16 24 Barcelona 14 6 5 3 23 16 23 Athletic Bilbao 15 4 8 3 13 11 20 Espanyol 15 5 5 5 15 14 20 Valencia 15 4 7 4 22 21 19 Osasuna 14 5 4 5 14 18 19 Villarreal 14 3 7 4 16 16 16 Celta Vigo 15 4 4 7 16 19 16 Real Mallorca 15 3 7 5 14 22 16 Alaves 14 4 2 8 11 19 14 Granada 14 2 6 6 14 22 12 Cadiz 15 2 6 7 13 27 12 Elche 14 2 5 7 11 20 11Getafe 15 2 4 9 10 19 10Levante 15 0 7 8 13 28 7