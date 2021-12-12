Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 09:00 AM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 16 12 3 1 37 15 39 Sevilla 16 10 4 2 26 11 34 Real Betis 16 9 3 4 26 18 30 Atletico Madrid 15 8 5 2 27 16 29 Real Sociedad 16 8 5 3 19 13 29 Rayo Vallecano 16 8 3 5 24 16 27 Valencia 17 6 7 4 26 23 25 Barcelona 15 6 5 4 23 17 23 Espanyol 17 6 5 6 19 18 23 Athletic Bilbao 17 4 9 4 13 12 21 Osasuna 16 5 6 5 15 19 21 Real Mallorca 17 4 8 5 16 23 20 Celta Vigo 17 4 5 8 17 21 17 Villarreal 15 3 7 5 16 17 16 Granada 15 3 6 6 16 23 15 Elche 17 3 6 8 16 24 15 Alaves 16 4 3 9 13 22 15 Getafe 17 2 6 9 11 20 12Cadiz 16 2 6 8 14 30 12Levante 17 0 8 9 16 32 8