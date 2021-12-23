Football: Spanish La Liga table

UrduPoint.com

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 19 14 4 1 41 16 46 Sevilla 18 11 5 2 29 13 38 Real Betis 18 10 3 5 32 21 33 Rayo Vallecano 18 9 3 6 26 18 30 Atletico Madrid 18 8 5 5 29 22 29 Real Sociedad 18 8 5 5 20 20 29 Barcelona 18 7 7 4 29 22 28 Valencia 18 7 7 4 30 26 28 28 Villarreal 18 6 7 5 26 20 25 Athletic Bilbao 19 5 9 5 17 16 24 Espanyol 18 6 5 7 20 21 23 Granada 18 5 7 6 23 26 22 Osasuna 18 5 7 6 17 22 22 Celta Vigo 18 5 5 8 20 22 20 Real Mallorca 18 4 8 6 17 27 20 Getafe 18 3 6 9 12 20 15 Elche 18 3 6 9 18 27 15 Alaves 18 4 3 11 15 29 15Cadiz 18 2 8 8 15 31 14Levante 18 0 8 10 19 36 8

