Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 20 14 4 2 41 17 46 Sevilla 19 12 5 2 30 13 41 Real Betis 19 10 3 6 32 23 33 Atletico Madrid 19 9 5 5 31 22 32 Barcelona 19 8 7 4 30 22 31 Rayo Vallecano 19 9 3 7 26 20 30 Real Sociedad 19 8 6 5 21 21 30 Villarreal 19 7 7 5 31 20 28 Valencia 19 7 7 5 31 28 28 Athletic Bilbao 20 6 9 5 20 17 27 Espanyol 19 7 5 7 22 22 26 Celta Vigo 19 6 5 8 22 22 23 Granada 19 5 8 6 23 26 23 Osasuna 19 5 7 7 18 25 22 Real Mallorca 19 4 8 7 17 28 20 Getafe 19 4 6 9 13 20 18 Elche 19 3 7 9 18 27 16 Alaves 19 4 4 11 16 30 16Cadiz 19 2 8 9 15 32 14Levante 19 0 8 11 19 41 8

